Wolves target Michael Beale: It is my dream to manage in Premier League

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022..

The recruitment process to fill the Molineux post has taken some time - after initial top target Julen Lopetegui ruled himself out of the running.

The club have also looked at other managers and even considered trying to bring Nuno back to the club.

However, on Wednesday it emerged that QPR boss Beale is now the club's number one target to replace Bruno Lage.

Beale, a former assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa, was in charge of QPR for their 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday evening.

And after the victory, he explained that he turned his phone off earlier in the afternoon to concentrate on the game.

He went on to say it is no secret he wants to manage in the top flight - but it has to be the right club at the right time.

He explained: "I haven't spoken to [director of football] Les Ferdinand or anyone, so nothing has changed.

"I took the decision to turn my phone off because we had this game to concentrate on. The moment Les speaks to me I'll know one way or another. If an offer comes in officially, you don't have to take it. You have to weigh up everything.

"It would be difficult to leave. Football is about feelings and relationships. We've built strong relationships here.

"It's 100 per cent a dream of mine to manage in the Premier League. That's not a secret.