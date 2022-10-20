Wolves make official approach for QPR boss Michael Beale

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale looks dejected at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022..

Beale, who took over at the club earlier this year and was in charge of their 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday evening, has been strongly linked with the role since earlier this week.

And now it has emerged that Wolves have made an official approach to speak with Beale with talks set to take place.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start with Championship outfit QPR, as they bid for a place in the play-offs in the early part of the season.

Although QPR is his first job as a manager, Beale is highly regarded in the game and the Wolves hierarchy are excited about the possibility of working with a progressive British coach – which is a distinct move away from the Portuguese theme Wolves have tended to stick by.

Beale was previously assistant manager at Brazilian club Sao Paulo, where he learned to speak Portuguese – a skill that will go down well with the Wolves squad.

He was also briefly head coach of Liverpool’s under-23s before Steven Gerrard poached him to become his assistant at both Rangers and Villa.

It was then in June this year that he got the QPR job and moved into management.

In May, Gerrard said of Beale: “It would take me 15 to 20 years to become as good as Michael Beale as an on-pitch coach, delivering sessions on a daily basis, so I let Mick be Mick because he’s the expert.

“What I’ll never do is try to do someone else’s job when they are better than me at doing it. A lot of people won’t have a clue what Michael Beale does on the training pitch, but what he does is really quite special.

“I haven’t had the luxury of retiring early from the game or not being a player, in terms of having that pitch time to really become a coach for the past 20 years like a Brendan Rodgers, a Mourinho or a Michael Beale.”

Wolves had a number of candidates on their shortlist alongside Beale, after missing out on Julen Lopetegui, who turned down the job due to his father’s ill health.

The club had spoken to the representatives of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, while former player, coach and interim boss Rob Edwards was interviewed.

Former Lyon coach Peter Bosz was the latest name to be revealed this week, as Wolves also interviewed him for the role.