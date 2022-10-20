Win a pair of tickets to Wolves vs Leeds

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Preston North End at Molineux on August 23, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Currently in its sixth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, Carabao energy drink is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get behind their club for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 2022/23 competition.

Last season’s competition saw Liverpool lift the trophy for a record ninth time following an incredible 11-10 penalty shootout victory against Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The thrilling showdown was played out in front of a packed-out Wembley Stadium for the first time since the 2020 final, capping off a fantastic season, with fans welcomed back into stadiums across the country.

The early rounds of the competition are the perfect opportunity for EFL fans to catch a first glimpse of their club’s new signings and potential stars of the future.

Wolves got their campaign under way this season with a 2-1 victory over Championship side Preston North End at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore scored in the first half of the second-round tie before Ben Woodburn pulled one back after the interval.

Wolves – winners of the competition in 1974 and 1980 – last advanced past the third round in the 2019/20 season and have not been to the quarter-finals since the 1996/97 campaign.

Carabao energy drinks are unlike anything else on the market, with delicious fruit flavours, just 63 calories per can and 60 per cent less sugar than major rivals.

The 330ml cans come in a variety of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, including mixed berry, green apple, orange blast, mango burst, original and green apple sugar free. Carabao is currently stocked in all leading retailers, as well as most independent and forecourt retailers.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: Who did Wolves beat to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup this season?

Send your answer, name, address and daytime telephone number to sports@expressandstar.co.uk by midnight on Sunday, October 23.

Full terms and conditions available online.

The sports editor’s decision is final.

Terms and Conditions:

The prize is for a pair of home team tickets and eligible supporters of that team only. Away team tickets and tickets for supporters of the away team are not available. Tickets are located in the home supporter stands.

Promotion Period: Enter between 12:00 on 18.10.2022 and 00:00 on 23.10.2022 inclusive.

Carabao will inform winners within 24 hours after the competition has closed. Winners must confirm no later than 26.10.2022 and provide their address.

The winner of any prize which includes tickets is not permitted, by virtue of Section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1998 to sell or otherwise dispose of the tickets to any other third party whatsoever, unless agreed by the event organiser in writing.

The prize is for the applicable Carabao Cup match tickets only and does not include any other facilities of expenses whatsoever, such as (by way of example and all of which are the responsibility of the winner and/or their guest(s)) the following:

- travel to or from the venues and associated charges.

- accommodation.

- travel insurance.

- tips, gratuities, room service, drinks or meals; and

- any other costs associated with the trip.

Ticket collection details will be provided by the promoter, once the match date has been confirmed. If tickets are collected on the day, tickets may only be collected by the winner and photographic ID (passport / driving license / national ID card) will be required at the point of collection.

Clubs will be notified of the identity of ticket winners and their guest(s), and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders, as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a Court Banning Order. Any persons found subject to a club or court banning order are not eligible to enter this competition or claim the prize. If a winner’s guest(s) is subject to a club banning order or court banning order then they are not eligible for the prize, and the winner will need to identify a different guest(s).

The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes. The promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for one of its choosing which has a value the same or greater than the original prize, in the event of circumstances outside its control making the prize unavailable. The prize may be subject to availability and change where expressly stated.

Name changes are not permitted, unless expressly agreed in writing (at the sole discretion of the EFL and/or football club) on a case-by-case basis.

Winners will be bound by any additional terms and rules of conduct set out by the relevant football club, venue host or event organiser (EFL) (including, amongst other things any terms of issue associated with tickets, applicable ground regulations and other policies applicable to visitors at the venue or event). The promoter, event organiser or stadium operators reserve the right to refuse entry and/or require winners and/or their guest(s) to leave the venue should the winner or guest(s) not comply with these terms, rules or policies, any applicable law or regulation or other reasonable directions or the promoter, event organiser or stadium operators, or because of winners or guest(s) inappropriate behaviour. Winners are responsible for the behaviour of themselves and their guest(s) whilst taking the Prize.

No guarantees can be given that any match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date. The event organiser reserves the right to reschedule any match without notice and without any liability whatsoever.

Entrants acknowledge and agree that the ability to receive the prize may be prevented, limited or interfered with by unforeseen events outside of the reasonable control of the promoter, EFL, Club and/or venue, which may result in (amongst other things) matches being postponed, cancelled, played behind closed doors, reduced capacity crowds, or entry requirements imposed by a competent authority. Neither the promoter, EFL, club or venue shall be liable or responsible if any unforeseen events prevent, limit or interfere with the winner making use of the ticket or attending the match and in the event winners cannot make use of ticket(s) to attend any match the Promoter will determine in its sole discretion whether it will grant an alternative prize.

Winners are solely responsible to have all necessary information and documents in order to comply with any requirements relating to entry to the stadium or venue. Winners must also comply with any other policies, guidance and instructions which may be provided to you by the EFL, football club and/or venue as applicable and may be updated from time to time, in relation to attendance at the match or event.

The winners will be expected to comply with any third-party terms and conditions that form part of the prize, including but not limited to conditions of the EFL and the relevant football club along with the stadium ground regulations. EFL ground regulations can be found here: https://www.efl.com/siteassets/efl-documents/ground-regulations.pdf and apply at all EFL Club stadiums (equivalent regulations apply at Premier League Club stadiums). For any match played at Wembley Stadium the following regulations apply: https://www.wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/stadium-guide/rules-and-regulations

If a winner and/or their guest(s) has any special accessibility requirements, the winner will need to make the promoter aware of this as soon as the winner has won a pair of tickets. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice. If wheelchair spaces are available, these will be offered on a first-come first -served basis.

This is not a promotion of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this promotion (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

By submitting your personal information when entering the prize draw, you acknowledge the promoter may disclose that information to the event organiser (EFL), venue host and/or the relevant football club(s) playing in the match to which the prize relate for the purpose of verifying your eligibility for any prize and or administering delivery of the prize.

Any personal data relating to entrants will be kept securely and used solely for the purposes of administering this promotion and/or prize fulfillment by the promoter, EFL, clubs playing in the match to which the prize relate and/or by any agent of the promoter or EFL appointed to assist with running the promotion or administering the prize. Further information about the EFL’s use of personal data generally can be found in the EFL privacy notice at https://www.efl.com/efl-privacy-notice you must bring this to the attention of any guest(s) you may nominate. Use of your personal information will not include sending you electronic marketing communications unless you have opted in to receive such communications (and you are free to unsubscribe from these communications at any time in the future).