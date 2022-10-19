Wolves under-21s qualify but miss out on top spot in group

Tyler Roberts of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Papa John's Trophy match between Stockport County and Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 at Edgeley Park on September 20, 2022 in Stockport, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)..

Both sides had already qualified ahead of the clash but it was to be the home side who finished as Group C top dogs.

The young Wolves side started the clash brightly, with Tyler Roberts coming close with an effort which forced a reaction save from goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

The game was evenly balanced with both sides often cancelling one another out until the League One side eventually began to make their physical presence felt.

And it was Mal Benning who broke the deadlock for the Valiants in the 80th minute, firing in a free-kick inside the near post. Vale added a second seven minutes later thanks to a header from Mipo Odubeko.

The result means Wolves under-21s end the group stage in second place.

Villa under-21s had already failed to qualify from Group J but played out a thriller at Crawley Town, eventually succumbing 5-2.