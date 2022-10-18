What channel is Crystal Palace vs Wolves? Kick-off time, how to watch and team news

Ruben Neves' penalty was enough to give Wolves all three points on Saturday

Wolves recorded just their second league win of the season at the weekend; a Ruben Neves penalty being enough to beat Forest and leave their opponents red-faced after their pre-match taunts on social media.

So far this campaign Steve Davis' side have picked up just one point on the road, which was a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth back in August.

Tonight they visit Selhurst Park where they take on a Crystal Palace team who have 10 points from their opening nine games, but have found the net 10 times compared to four for Wolves.

What time is Crystal Palace vs Wolves?

Crystal Palace vs Wolves is one of two Premier League games being played on Tuesday evening.

Kick-off in south London is at 8.15pm, 45 minutes after Brighton vs Nottingham Forest gets under way.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves TV channel

All 20 Premier League teams are in action between Tuesday and Thursday, with all 10 midweek games being shown live on Amazon Prime.

For those without Amazon Prime, the match can be viewed for free when you sign up for a 30-day trial. If you don't cancel the trial before the 30 days are up, it's then £8.99 a month.

Team news

Irish defender Nathan Collins is back in contention after serving a suspension for a straight red card he was shown for a bad tackle on Manchester City's Jack Grealish in September.

Interim boss Steve Davis said this week "we don't have a date" for the return of striker Raul Jimenez from a chronic groin injury but that it could be in time for the World Cup break.

Meanwhile, Toti Gomes is facing a late fitness test to determine if he is available tonight.

Next fixture

Wolves welcome another side struggling in the Premier League to Molineux on Sunday when Leicester City visit.