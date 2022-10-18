Crystal Palace v Wolves preview: Returning Nathan Collins will bring leadership, believes Steve Davis

Nathan Collins (centre) Picture: Getty.

Saturday’s victory will add some spring to Wolves’ step as they arrive at a South London stadium that they have struggled at in recent years.

Collins has now completed his three-match suspension following his red card against Manchester City on September 17 and will offer a huge boost to Wolves’ chances of picking up points at Selhurst Park.

Davis said: “It’s good to have Nathan back. He has the potential to be a top centre-back and a real leader.

“In these situations you need more of them and he’s one of them. We’re glad to have him back in the squad.

“He’s a very impatient lad and has been waiting for this day, so we’ve just been trying to keep him ready and involved.

“He’s been coming to the games and was with us down at Chelsea. He was very vocal on Saturday before the Forest game, he played a big part in motivating the players before we went out.

“That’s what he’s about and we look forward to having him back in the squad.”

Davis added: “It’s a tough place to go. We have to be bold, brave and show some courage and do all the things we did in the previous game in terms of how we attack and defend. We have no illusions of it being nothing other than a tough game for us.

“(Palace have) great athletes, talented players. Having watched some of their games you can see why they have caused teams problems.

“It’s not going to be easy but hopefully a bit of confidence from our result at the weekend, we can take into the game.”

Wolves are taking their time to name a successor to Bruno Lage as Davis and James Collins continue to take the first team.

“I’m just focusing on one game at a time, that’s all I’ve been asked to do,” Davis said.

“Myself and James are working that way and trying to plan ahead for Leicester, but we don’t know what is going to happen between the Palace and Leicester games, or beyond that.

“We’re just happy to be working with the players and trying to make a difference. Palace is the next focus, but beyond that we’re not sure.

“I’m not sure what conversations are being had away from the environment we’re working in. All I can do is control what is happening here with the players and staff, and keep it positive.”

When asked if he wants to stay on as head coach, he added: “I would drive the bus if they asked me to do that here. I have no worries about anything.

“If the chairman comes to me tomorrow and says I’m the next kit man, I’d do it. Sam (Perrin, kit man)wouldn’t be too happy but I’d certainly help!

“I know I’m privileged to be at this football club, it’s a great club. It’s a club I’ve loved for so long and I’d do anything I’m asked to do.