'Anyone saying we're not in a relegation battle are deluded!' Wolves fans on Palace defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

The visitors started brightly and were aggressive in the tackle, and despite a lapse of concentration in a period of the first 45, they managed to take a lead through Adama Traore.

But Wolves are yet to buck the trend of collapsing during games and once again they crumbled. With less than 60 seconds of the second half Eberechi Eze netted and the hosts were on top from that moment.

Too many individuals failed to deliver and defensive frailties crept in, as Wilfried Zaha predictably netted the winner, leaving Wolves scratching their heads as to how they threw the game away.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

