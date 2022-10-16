Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 0 – Player ratings

Goalkeeper Jose Sa and goalscorer Ruben Neves celebrate. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

The goalkeeper had very little to do until his penalty save but it proved to be an incredibly decisive moment.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5

Jonny was better than recent showings but still not close to his best. He is currently too erratic in possession.

Max Kilman - 7

Kilman dealt with the minimal threat that Forest posed with relative ease. He was never flustered.

Toti Gomes - 5

The young defender had a poor first half and made several big errors but he recovered with a more measured second half, despite one sliced clearance over his own bar.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

Ait-Nouri offered a huge attacking threat for Wolves and was given licence to get forward. Unfortunately his decision making was below par at times.

Ruben Neves - 7

Wolves needed a big player at a big moment and Neves was the man with a superb penalty. Overall he was tidy, but he did give the ball away more often than usual.

Matheus Nunes - 5

Nunes made good forward runs in the first half but got bogged down in the midfield battle too often and gave the ball away. He also gave away a reckless penalty.

Joao Moutinho - 6

A terrier-like display from Moutinho. He was not perfect by any means, but helped win the ball back at some crucial moments.

Adama Traore - 7

Adama makes mistakes and takes risks, but he also makes things happen. He was Wolves’ biggest threat.

Diego Costa - 6

A very quiet second half was followed by a workmanlike second. He engaged the supporters and put his body on the line.

Daniel Podence - 5

Podence gave possession away too often and was unable to make a big impact in attack.

Substitutes

Boubacar Traore (for Moutinho, 82), Hwang Hee-chan (for Costa, 82), Nelson Semedo (for Adama, 85), Joe Hodge (for Nunes, 91), Hugo Bueno (for Ait-Nouri, 92).