Jose Sa looking for Wolves' 'warrior' spirit

Jose Sa. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The shot-stopper denied Brennan Johnson with a superb left-handed save to ensure Wolves picked up all three points.

Sa suffered the injury to his right wrist against Fulham in August, and Sa believes every Wolves player must fight from now until the World Cup break to get the club out of trouble.

When asked about his wrist, Sa said: “Now it’s better. But after I did it against Fulham we played Tottenham and it was difficult.

“But this is our life – we have to be like warriors to help the team.

“Yes it hurt and yes I needed painkillers. Sometimes it still hurts. But I came out for a punch immediately after the penalty and used my right fist and it was okay.

“It was painful before but it was an important time for the team and that’s why I took the decision to continue.”

Sa failed to save any of the 10 penalties he faced last season, with one hitting the post, but has now saved two this season – with the first coming in that Fulham game when he got injured. He added: “Last season out of 10 penalties I didn’t save one! Now I have two out of two.

“We do our homework and study players beforehand. But last season I did the same and didn’t save any.

“I just see how I feel in the moment and then I decide.

“I always keep one foot touching the line even if the other foot looks a long way off the line.

“I’m just happy to help the team win these three points because it was very important for us, now we can keep going into the next game.

“The fans have been good and they are always important for us because they give us power and make us stronger.

“I didn’t realise what they were singing after the penalty but afterwards someone told me they were singing: ‘One hand, he’s only got one hand.’ That was nice.”

Wolves are currently without a manager after Bruno Lage’s sacking, as the club consider their options.

Sa says the players are taking each game as they come and enjoying working with interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins.

He said: “We are waiting but we have to keep going and we have to keep working with Steve who is a good manager and after, what happens, we will see.

“We take it step by step. We won today and now on Tuesday we have another game.

“It’s important to get the win which takes us out of the bottom three.

“But this is still very early in the league season and we are all together.

“If we win next week we can soon go to ninth or 10th.