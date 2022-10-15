Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa fights through pain to play with fractured wrist

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a fractured writs, said interim boss Steve Davis. Right, Goncalo Guedes is set to return

Sa picked up the injury against Fulham on August 13, in the first home game of the season and only the second fixture of the campaign.

After the defeat to Chelsea last week, supporters claimed Sa approached the away end and said he was playing with an injury, and Davis has now confirmed the shot-stopper has suffered from a fractured wrist.

“Most of the players will have something and it’s important to know that there’s different pain elements to it,” Davis said.

“There’s different bones in the wrist that would be less likely to break than others or less of a problem. In the end, the medical staff, the coach and the player will sit down and make a decision on whether that player can carry on with that particular injury.

“If they are all comfortable that he can play, then that’s what happens.

“I’ve played with broken toes in the past, it’s a bit about pain tolerance as well and how much you can stand.

“I’m not sure where he is at the moment with it, but previously it was a problem.

“The decision is made by the medical team, myself or the coach at the time and the player.”

Despite picking up the injury more than two months ago, Sa has played every league fixture for Wolves this season.

For Davis, that proves his commitment as the club bids to improve on their poor start to the campaign.

Davis added: “It shows his character. As a goalkeeper, generally you’re always in the firing line.

“For him to do that and get on with it shows the courage he has got and the determination he has to turn things around.

“It’s always a good example to others to say ‘you might have this or that’ but we need you. We need everyone available.”

Goncalo Guedes was taken off at half-time at Stamford Bridge and replaced by young midfielder Joe Hodge, as Wolves made a formation change from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3.

Although Davis says it was partly a tactical switch, he also admitted that Guedes was unwell at the time – but is now available for the upcoming games.

Davis said: “He’s back now. He was struggling with respiratory problems at half-time and was on the onset of a heavy cold.

“Tactically, as well, we wanted to bring an extra midfielder on”

Guedes was widely criticised for a poor display at Chelsea and the £27.5million man has struggled to make an impact since signing in the summer.

Supporters have become largely frustrated with him but Davis says he has not seen any criticism and has backed him to improve.

Davis added: “He’s new to the club and from a spectator’s point of view I haven’t seen that. Certainly, now being on the inside, I haven’t seen that.

“He’s fully committed, works hard in training and is a big part of the group.

“He’s a good character, quiet but a good character.

“I couldn’t question his commitment at all, to be honest.”

Wolves have been handed a boost, too, as Boubacar Traore is available again after missing the Chelsea fixture through illness.