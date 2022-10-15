Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

In what has been the story of their season, the first half saw Wolves get into good positions but fail to pick out the right pass or shot.

Forest, who were by far the poorest team Wolves have played this season, were happy to sit in their defensive shape and soak up the pressure.

With the game destined to be low scoring, Wolves finally tested the Forest goal when VAR awarded them a penalty early in the second half. Ruben Neves scored it, notching Wolves’ first goal in more than a month.