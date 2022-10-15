Notification Settings

Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 win over Forest.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
In what has been the story of their season, the first half saw Wolves get into good positions but fail to pick out the right pass or shot.

Forest, who were by far the poorest team Wolves have played this season, were happy to sit in their defensive shape and soak up the pressure.

With the game destined to be low scoring, Wolves finally tested the Forest goal when VAR awarded them a penalty early in the second half. Ruben Neves scored it, notching Wolves’ first goal in more than a month.

The game hit a lull and Wolves were happy to see it out, until disaster struck and VAR awarded Forest a penalty. Brennan Johnson stepped up but goalkeeper Sa, who is nursing a fractured wrist, pulled off a wonderful save to send Molineux wild.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

