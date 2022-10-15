Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 0 - Report

Ruben Neves scores (Getty)

In what has been the story of their season, the first half saw Wolves get into good positions but fail to pick out the right pass or shot.

Forest, who were by far the poorest team Wolves have played this season, were happy to sit in their defensive shape and soak up the pressure.

With the game destined to be low scoring, Wolves finally tested the Forest goal when VAR awarded them a penalty early in the second half. Ruben Neves scored it, notching Wolves’ first goal in more than a month.

The game hit a lull and Wolves were happy to see it out, until disaster struck and VAR awarded Forest a penalty. Brennan Johnson stepped up but goalkeeper Sa, who is nursing a fractured wrist, pulled off a wonderful save to send Molineux wild.

The hosts saw out a long period of injury time to secure an important three points.

Interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins made two changes to the side that lost to Chelsea and switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

Neves completed his suspension and replaced Goncalo Guedes, while Nelson Semedo dropped to the bench and Rayan Ait-Nouri was brought in. The latter change meant Jonny Castro Otto moved back to right-back.

Among the substitutes, young midfielder Joe Hodge was given another opportunity but it meant Conor Ronan was left out of the squad altogether.

Steve Cooper made one change to his Forest side, who also lined up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Neco Williams came in at right-back for Serge Aurier, who did not make the squad.

Former Wolves goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and former defender Willy Boly were among the substitutes, while former forward Morgan Gibbs-White started at Molineux.

Wolves started well in the opening minutes and began moving the ball quickly and decisively. Adama Traore was finding plenty of space on the right, while Matheus Nunes was making intelligent forward runs. The home fans were responding, too, by making a good atmosphere.

Gibbs-White was predictably being booed every time he touched the ball, but his corner created Forest’s first chance. Scott McKenna met it but headed over, in what was a decent opportunity.

The visitors began to see more possession and find their feet, with their only chances coming from set pieces.

A lovely Joao Moutinho pass released Adama on the right. His cross was heavy but Ait-Nouri met it at the far post and headed just over.

Toti Gomes made a difficult start to the game with several wayward passes, and another almost allowed Johnson to race towards goal. Wolves recovered, however, and broke forward expertly. Daniel Podence fed Nunes, who unleashed Adama, but his shot blazed over the bar.

Wolves were incensed when Gibbs-White pulled back Adama’s shirt on the transition, in what should have been an obvious yellow card. However, referee Thomas Bramall only gave the free-kick.

The referee was having an exceptionally poor first half and was frustrating the home fans with several insignificant fouls for minimal contact.

After 35 minutes, Ait-Nouri put the ball on a plate for Diego Costa. The striker was sliding in and missed the ball from a couple yards for an easy tap-in. He was then flagged offside, however, but he still should have made contact.

Moments later, Wolves were desperately unlucky not to score. An Adama cross was met by Max Kilman and his excellent glancing header hit the inside of the post and landed in the arms of goalkeeper Dean Henderson as he turned to face it.

Everything was coming down the wings for Wolves through Adama and Ait-Nouri, but with all their momentum and dominance they could not find the back of the net and they entered the break drawing 0-0.

The first chance of the second half fell to Gibbs-White but his curled effort, once he cut inside, was high and wide – to the delight of the South Bank.

Adama was trying to make things happen and he cut inside off the right flank to shoot, but his shot was blocked by Harry Toffolo. A long VAR check followed that chance and after referee Bramall checked the pitchside monitor, Wolves were awarded a penalty.

Neves stepped up to dispatch it and score Wolves’ first goal since September 3, and only their fourth in 10 Premier League games this season.

Instantly after the goal, Moutinho gave away a poor foul 25 yards out and Gibbs-White stepped up take the free-kick. However, he lashed it over the bar, to the delight of the Wolves fans.

The game slowed down in terms of goalmouth action, but both sides were still trying to press the action. Costa was putting himself about and getting in the faces of the Forest players, which the Wolves fans appreciated.

Wolves were handed a huge blow when VAR intervened again and awarded Forest a penalty, for a foul by Nunes. Johnson stepped up to take it and Sa made a superb save to his left to send Molineux into raptures.

Forest threw on several attacking substitutions in an effort to get back into the game but Wolves did a good job of keeping it tight and winning fouls.

Molineux was bemused when the officials decided on eight minutes of added time. In the meantime, Hodge was brought on for his Molineux debut and Hugo Bueno was introduced for his first senior appearance.

It was a nervy ending for Wolves, but they saw out a much-needed victory to ease relegation fears.

Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait-Nouri (Bueno, 92), Neves, Nunes (Hodge, 91), Moutinho (Traore, 82), Adama (Semedo, 85), Costa (Hwang, 82), Podence.

Subs not used: Sarkic, Mosquera, Campbell, Guedes.

Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo (Surridge, 89), Yates, Freuler (Awoniyi, 84), Kouyate (Mangala, 70), Johnson, Dennis (Lingard, 70), Gibbs-White.