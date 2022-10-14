Wolves boss Dan McNamara is thrilled with his derby day stars

Anna Morphet

A 3-1 success against Albion at Telford’s New Bucks Head made it four wins on the spin against their fierce Black Country rivals.

The victory also saw McNamara’s side climb back to the top of National League Northern Premier Division.

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” said McNamara. “The girls were fantastic, absolutely fantastic.

“We dominated the game from start to finish, they’ve broken away, a lapse of concentration from us and we go 1-0 down, but other than that I think the girls have been phenomenal, the way we kept the ball and kept banging on the door.

“We said at half-time we’ve got to keep going in this kind of performance and grind it out and that’s what we’ve done.”

A fine strike from Phoebe Warner on 20 minutes gave the visiting Baggies the lead but Wolves levelled from the penalty spot before half-time.

Anna Morphet was on the mark, confidently finding the top corner of the net after the spot-kick had be awarded for handball.

Jade Cross fired Wolves in front just before the hour mark with Amber Hughes wrapping things up late on.

McNamara was pleased to see Cross and Hughes boost their confidence by hitting the net.

“I’ve got full confidence in everything that these girls are doing,” he added.

“We set up a game plan, it didn’t go according to that plan because they’ve turned up and played a formation that isn’t normally what they play.

“Once we went ahead, we knew they had to change something, they’ve got to come out and try and have a go at us.

“I’m delighted for Jade, “he said. “Jade has struggled for goals this year, that means a lot to her.”

On Hughes, he added: “It was a fantastic performance again from her, she’s a remarkable person, remarkable player.

“Her determination to go out there and perform tonight was second to none, I’m delighted she’s got her goal.”

Wolves will resume their league programme with a tricky looking trip to Derby County Women on Sunday, October 23.

But things are looking good after six wins from their opening eight games.