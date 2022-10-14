Notification Settings

Nuno not first choice, Rob Edwards to re-join coaching staff? Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Wolves manager latest

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah to give a latest update on Wolves' managerial search.

With Nuno in the frame for a sensational return, what is the likelihood of him coming back?

Could Rob Edwards re-join Wolves in a coaching capacity?

Plus all the team news ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest.

