Nuno not first choice, Rob Edwards to re-join coaching staff? Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Wolves manager latest

With Nuno in the frame for a sensational return, what is the likelihood of him coming back?
Could Rob Edwards re-join Wolves in a coaching capacity?
Plus all the team news ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest.
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah to give a latest update on Wolves' managerial search.
