Liam Keen comment: Wolves are lacking leaders and short on confidence

In an all-too-similar display of absolute apathy, Wolves rolled over once again.

The bright moments they had were not enough to warrant any points and they crumbled once Chelsea found the back of the net.

Restore confidence

One of the biggest tasks facing the new manager is restoring the confidence of this Wolves side.

Kai Havertz’s goal on the stroke of half-time came at the worst possible moment, with Wolves on the verge of getting to the break at 0-0.

They then started the second half well and created some chances, but once Christian Pulisic netted in the 54th minute, the game was gone.

Wolves looked defeated and lost once the second goal went in and Chelsea were able to coast. As a spectacle, the fixture lacked many entertaining moments for the majority of the second half.

Wolves went through the motions and found no solutions, while Chelsea hardly got out of first gear.

The new boss will need to inject some life into this side – and then fix the small matter of Wolves’ inability to score.

Leadership

The lack of leaders in this side is also worrying.

Nathan Collins’ three-match suspension, as well as Ruben Neves’ suspension for the Chelsea game, has left Wolves struggling for big characters.

Max Kilman has been superb for Wolves, but is not a huge personality, and despite being vice-captain under Bruno Lage, he did not skipper the side in the absence of Neves at Stamford Bridge.

Instead, Joao Moutinho was handed the armband – and considering his experience that makes sense at face value.

But in losing other experienced players in the summer, Wolves have been left with few players to dig them out of a hole.

Being loud on the pitch does not always translate to talent and the team’s results and performances, but right now Wolves need someone to stand tall and take charge.

Neves’ return will be welcome at the weekend, but the new manager also must address this cloud hanging over the squad.

The Nunes effect

It was not all negative for Wolves at Stamford Bridge, however.

Joe Hodge came off the bench to make his senior bow and did himself proud, while Adama Traore proved why he should be starting by helping create Wolves’ best moments.

In midfield, too, Matheus Nunes had one of his most influential displays.

Rather than playing the bizarre hybrid role in a midfield three, Nunes slipped into the midfield two and was able to influence the game from a slightly deeper position.

His forwards runs with and without the ball helped create chances and space for team-mates.

The statistics back him up. He completed all three of his dribbles, won seven of his 11 duels and two of his three aerial duels – and completed three accurate long balls from the five he attempted.

It was not a perfect display, but Nunes looked far more comfortable playing in the 4-2-3-1 formation, in a similar role he played at Sporting.