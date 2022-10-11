Wolves win percentages - how the last ten managers rank

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo after his final game in charge

Club representatives have flown in to have talks with the former goalkeeper about replacing Bruno Lage, who was sacked as Wolves boss over a week ago.

Lage was axed with a record of 19 wins in 51 games as Wolves - with a win percentage of 37.25.

So, how does that stack up against the nine previous Wolves' bosses? Take a look:

Nuno

Nuno spent over four years at Wolves and brought them back to the top flight before going on to have success in Europ.e

Out of the last ten Wolves managers, including Lage, Uno has managed more games than any of them, 199 in total, winning 95 which represents the highest win percentage of 47.7.

Paul Lambert

Nuno came in for Paul Lambert - whose on figures at Wolves in terms of win percentages don't make for awful reading.

Lambert, who went on to managed Stoke City, won 14 out of his 33 games with a win percentage of 42.4

Walter Zenga

Lambert came hot on the heels of Zenga - with the Italian's ill fated spell lasting just 17 games.

He would win just six and lose seven - leaving him in the middle of the back with a win percentage of 35.3

Kenny Jackett

The closest to Nuno in terms of win percentage - as Jackett took charge of 150 games for Wolves - going on to win 69 of them.

A large chunk of those wins came on the way to winning League One - leaving Jackett with a win percentage of 46.

Dean Saunders

The former Doncaster boss is down towards the bottom of the list.

It was, and still remains, Saunders' most high profile job and he failed to deliver.

He won just five of his 25 games giving him, you guessed it, a 25 per cent win ratio.

Stale Solbakken

Wolves' first appointment after relegation from the top flight turned out to be a poor spell.

Solbakken, who would go on to manage in Denmark with FC Copenhagen, won ten from 30 games with a win percentage of 33.3. Not the best, and certainly not the worst.

Terry Connor

When it comes to win percentages, Connor doesn't just have the lowest of the last ten Wolves managers, he has the lowest anyone can have.

His 13 games in charge in the back end of the Premier League relegation campaign brought around no wins and nine defeats.

Mick McCarthy

Alongside Jackett and Nuno as managers to take charge of over 100 games out of the last ten bosses - and the only to go over 200.

In total, McCarthy was in charge for 270 games, winning 104, giving him a percentage of 38.5

Glenn Hoddle

The ex England boss spent two years in charge.

They weren't the best - but it certainly wasn't the worst managerial spell.