Next Wolves manager: Pedro Martins new bookies favourite

Pedro Martins the head coach / manager of Olympiacos.

Wolves had made the ex-Spain boss their number one target and he was prepared to take the job, despite only recently being sacked by Sevilla himself.

But with his 92-year-old father unwell, Lopetegui has chosen to remain by his side rather than move to England.

And it's Portuguese native Martins who has shot to the top of the list with the bookies following the news.

The former Olympiacos boss flew into the UK to discuss taking over the reins at Championship strugglers Hull City.

Talks broke down and Martins has since flown back to Portugal, but a Premier League call from Wolves may prove too enticing to turn down for the 52-year-old.