Diego Costa: Nottingham Forest a must-win game for Wolves

Another underwhelming display means Wolves will face another week in the relegation zone after a poor start to the season.

On Saturday they will face fellow strugglers Forest at Molineux and Costa believes it is an essential fixture in the club’s fight to avoid trouble.

When asked how it felt to make his first start for Wolves, Costa said: “It felt good. I am finding my rhythm now, I am training hard and looking after myself a lot more than before to be able to play at the best possible level.

“Every day I’m feeling better. I hope that I can play in the next game and play well. The next game is where the league starts for us.

“We knew that Chelsea, with the players they have, were the favourites to win.

“They’re in a different league to us but our next game is a must win. We need to try and get a good run going.”

Costa only spent three weeks working under Bruno Lage before the head coach was sacked following last week’s defeat to West Ham.

Lage brought the former Spain international to the club as a free agent in order to ease Wolves’ goalscoring woes.

When asked how Lage’s departure affected the squad, Costa was very complimentary of him.

Costa said: “I hadn’t been with him for long but he’s an amazing person and everybody says that about him. I’m grateful to him for bringing me here.

“I didn’t really work with him much because we had some bad results and you know what happens in football.

“It was the club’s decision but we were all quite upset because we really liked him. It was a big shame but that is life and we have to keep moving forward. We have to turn the page now and get out of this situation that we find ourselves in. That’s our objective.”

Reacting to Wolves’ 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, Costa added: “We knew that it was going to be a very difficult game, it’s very different when you’re playing against them, constantly playing on the back foot.