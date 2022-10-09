Chelsea 3 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Jose Sa. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 4

The goalkeeper struggled. He was at fault for the first goal and arguably could have done slightly better for the second.

Nelson Semedo - 4

Similar to Sa, Semedo played a negative role in the first two Chelsea goals. He also never got going in attack.

Max Kilman - 5

Kilman looked uncomfortable on the right side and cut onto his left foot too often. He also could have done more for the third goal.

Toti Gomes - 5

Not spectacular but not terrible. He did some good covering but was also slightly erratic at times.

Jonny Castro Otto - 4

Jonny got caught out time and time again as Chelsea ran rings around him. He was also not helped by Guedes’ lack of covering.

Matheus Nunes - 6

Despite the result, it was one of Nunes’ more influential performances since signing. He charged forward with intent and created some chances, but also got overrun when Chelsea were on top.

Joao Moutinho - 5

Moutinho had an energetic first half and won possession back several times, but he tired in the second half.

Adama Traore - 6

Traore may lose possession at times, but he makes things happen. Almost everything that Wolves created in attack came through the Spaniard.

Daniel Podence - 4

Podence frustrated with too many silly flicks that lost Wolves possession. On one occasion, he lost it in his own half needlessly with some fancy trick that fell flat.

Goncalo Guedes - 3

For Guedes, it was an incredibly anonymous display. He did nothing in attack and failed to track back. He was so poor and was dragged off at half-time.

Diego Costa - 5

Costa took up good positions and tried to make something happen, but he needs more time to get up to speed.

Substitutes

Joe Hodge (for Guedes, 45), 6, Hwang Hee-chan (for Costa, 56), 5, Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Jonny, 72), Chem Campbell (for Adama, 72).