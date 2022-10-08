Wolves looking for a bold show after a rare setback

2022 / Vitality Womenâs FA Cup / 2nd round qualifying / SGUFC Women v Hereford Pegasus / The Dell Stadium / Brierley Hill.

After a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions, Wolves lost their place at the summit of the division last week following a 3-1 loss at home to Burnley, which saw the Lancashire side leapfrog them.

Wolves are currently three points behind the leaders but have a superior goal difference and Dan McNamara’s side will be eager to bounce back from their loss at home to Boldmere St Michaels on Sunday.

The visitors are currently second bottom of the league, but did beat Loughborough Lightning 2-0 last week to pick up their first league win of the season.

Elsewhere in the league, mid-table Albion are at home to Stoke, who sit fourth in the standings.

Albion have stuttered of late and are winless in their last four in all competitions, while Stoke drew with AFC Fylde last time out and last tasted defeat five games ago when Wolves smashed them 5-0.

Due to the international break, Villa, in the Super League, and Birmingham, in the Championship, both have a free weekend and return to action next week.

In National League Division One Midlands, Stourbridge will be looking to maintain their charge at the top of the table when they face Leek Town.

Coming off a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers Belles last week, Stourbridge are flying at the summit of the league with five wins from six. Now, they face a Leek side who are winless in their last four.

Elsewhere in the division, Sporting Khalsa are away to bottom-of-the-table Long Eaton United.

Khalsa are fifth and have not tasted defeat in the league since August 31, while Long Eaton have won just one game in six and are coming off the back of a 7-0 battering at the hands of Northampton.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lye Town face a crunch clash with strugglers Coundon Court.

Although several other teams in the league have already played three games, Lye have only played one due to postponements, which was a 1-0 loss to Worcester City.

As a result, they sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference but with plenty of football still to play.

Coundon have played twice and suffered two defeats after a poor start.

Lichfield City have made a good start with two wins from three and they travel to face Sutton Coldfield, who have an identical record.

In Division One North, Walsall Wood will want to continue their unbeaten start and stay top of the table when they face Shifnal.

Wood have won two and drawn one of their opening games and face a Shifnal side with two wins from two.

Elsewhere in the league, Lichfield City Reserves host Walsall, Darlaston Town are away at City of Stoke and Wyrley face Port Vale.

In Division One South, Bewdley Town face a tough trip to Coventry Sphinx, who have won their opening two games with emphatic 3-1 and 7-1 victories.