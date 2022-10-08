Notification Settings

What channel is Chelsea vs Wolves? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

By David StubbingsWolvesPublished:

Wolves's first match since the sacking of Bruno Lage on Sunday couldn't be much harder.

Diego Costa made his first appearance for Wolves last weekend

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat at West Ham was the final straw for the board after another loss left Wolves in the bottom three with just one win from their opening eight league games.

Coaches Steve Davis and James Collins have prepared the team for the trip to west London to face a Chelsea side that have won their last two Premier League fixtures and swept AC Milan aside 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

What time is Chelsea vs Wolves?

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 3pm.

Three other games - Bournemouth vs Leicester, Manchester City vs Southampton and Newcastle vs Brentford - also get under way in the traditional mid-afternoon timeslot.

How to follow Chelsea vs Wolves

As it's a 3pm kick-off the match won't be available to watch live on TV in the UK.

However, radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live, while you can also follow our live blog on the Express & Star from 1.30pm.

Wolves team news

Striker Diego Costa is expected to appear at some point during his return to the club where he won two Premier League titles and the League Cup during a three-year period.

Interim head coach Steve Davis has said Yerson Mosquera and Toti could both figure at some point.

Ruben Neves is out suspended, while Pedro Neto has been ruled out until the New Year after being forced off with an ankle injury in last week's defeat at the London Stadium.

Next fixture

Wolves' next fixture is at home to fellow-Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest, who visit Molineux next Saturday.

