'The new manager has a lot of work to do!' Wolves fans on 3-0 defeat to Chelsea - WATCH

Wolves fans

Managerless Wolves surrendered plenty of possession but held their own defensively in the first half, until a Kai Havertz sucker punch landed on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead.

The second half initially started brighter for Wolves as they created a handful of opportunities, but poor defending meant Christian Pulisic was able to easily drift into the box and find Chelsea’s second shortly after the restart.

Substitutions for both sides meant the game slowed down considerably in the latter stages and the dull game fizzled out as Wolves struggled.