Steve Bull: The Wolves job is a great opportunity for any manager

There are some world class players there who need putting together into a team capable of winning games.

I don’t think it’s a hard job for the next manager, it is a great opportunity at a big club in the best league.

It also won’t be easy because we’re in the bottom three, but it’s a great job for any manager.

If Wolves wanted to push the boat out I’d like to see Mauricio Pochettino come in because he’d do a fantastic job, but we have to wait and see who comes in.

Wolves have been missing goals and that will be the new manager’s biggest task. It’s time to unleash players like Adama Traore and Diego Costa.

We also cannot see Ruben Neves at centre-back again – players need to play in their positions.

We have some young players who are chomping at the bit and ready to go, like Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera, so give them their chance too.

Everyone has their opinions on Bruno’s decisions, but when you have your most influential player playing centre-back, there is something wrong somewhere. I was scratching my head at that decision.

No-one wants to see managers being sacked as it can cause unrest, but when the time has come it’s time to act.

When you’ve won one game in 15 there’s something wrong in the camp and there’s only one man who will suffer the consequences.

We all thought Bruno Lage was the right choice and he had a great first season with Wolves almost getting into Europe.

But sometimes players don’t play for the manager or the manager can’t get through to them, it’s one of those things.

We now have to look forward. Bruno brought some good times to Wolves and we thank him for his work, but it’s time to move on to the next chapter and find a manager who can take us on even further.