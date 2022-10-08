Interim boss Steve Davis: Wolves need to take more risks in the final third

Adama Traore. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The 3-0 defeat now sees Wolves having scored just three goals in nine Premier League games, with one win to their name.

They struggled to create clear opportunities at Stamford Bridge after a handful of good counter attacks and Davis was disappointed with Wolves’ conservative nature in front of goal.

“We came down in the week to watch their game to get a few more ideas on the changes they might make, so we were aware of the task,” he said.

“We prepared the team for the task. We knew it was going to be tough with the injuries and suspensions we have at the moment, but I felt we had some good moments in the game.

“We rode our luck a bit in the first half with some of the goal-mouth scrambles. The goal came at a poor time just before the whistle. If we had gone in at 0-0 who knows?

“We had a good start to the second half and in those moments when we are on top, we have got to create opportunities at goal. We need to get more bodies in the box. There wasn’t enough people in the box taking risks.

“The mood when we came in was difficult, as you would expect. We’ve had four days to try and lift them and be positive.

“We’ve had a great week’s training I have to say. The mood has been good, we’ve lifted it. In spells you saw that. I can’t criticise.

“I’ve been very positive in the dressing room afterwards and I think that’s the key going forward.”

Diego Costa was given a heroes welcome at Stamford Bridge as he returned to face the club he won two Premier League titles with.

When he was taken off in the 56th minute Costa was given a standing ovation from the home fans as he walked around the side of the pitch and towards the dugout.

On his way he high-fived some Chelsea fans and has come under some criticism from pundits for his actions, but Davis brushed it off.

He said: “I didn’t see it. I wasn’t too sure what he was doing. I’m not too concerned. The fact is he’s a legend here. I get it after a result of that nature, but I haven’t seen it.”

It was Costa’s first start for the club and only his second appearance in Wolves colours, after nine months without playing football as a free agent.

The club are having to manage his minutes and Davis revealed that is a trend with several members of the squad at the moment.

When asked what the plan was to bring Costa off, Davis said: “It was probably half-time. We looked at the physical data and kept him on for longer.

“We were told we could push him more, obviously thinking ahead to next week.

“It’s the same with Adama, he’s on limited minutes.

“We knew Guedes wouldn’t last a game so we had some planned subs to make in the game. It’s that situation at the moment. The pleasing thing is they got through.”

Wolves remain 18th in the Premier League table after their dismal start to the season.