Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chelsea 3 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Managerless Wolves surrendered plenty of possession but held their own defensively in the first half, until a Kai Havertz sucker punch landed on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead.

The second half initially started brighter for Wolves as they created a handful of opportunities, but poor defending meant Christian Pulisic was able to easily drift into the box and find Chelsea’s second shortly after the restart.

Substitutions for both sides meant the game slowed down considerably in the latter stages and the dull game fizzled out as Wolves struggled.

In the 90th minute substitute Armando Broja added a third to condemn Wolves to another defeat.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News