Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers gives his team instructions during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on September 13, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves have picked up just six points from their opening eight Premier League games - and fans expressed concern after the 2-0 defeat in the capital on Saturday night.

Lage's side have struggled in front of goal - netting just three times in the opening nine games.

With pressure mounting, is it time for Wolves to make a change or does Lage deserve more time to get it right.