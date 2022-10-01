What channel is West Ham vs Wolves? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Can Wolves get their first away win of the season this weekend?

Bruno Lage's men head to the capital to take on West Ham at the London Stadium in a clash between two sides that have endured indifferent starts to the season.

Both sides have recorded just one win from their opening seven league games, with Wolves two points clear of the Hammers due to picking up two more draws than their opponents.

Last time out Wolves were swept aside 3-0 by Manchester City, while their last trip to London resulted in a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur back in mid-August. The Hammers have also won three of the past four meetings between the two sides.

What time is West Ham vs Wolves?

Today's game is the last of seven Premier League fixtures being played on Saturday.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 5.30pm, and it's the only late game of the day in the top flight.

West Ham vs Wolves TV channel

As with all Saturday evening kick-offs in the Premier League, Sky Sports will be showing tonight's match.

Coverage will begin at 5pm on both its Main Event and Premier League channels.

The Express & Star will also be covering the match live on our website.

Team news

Nathan Collins is ruled out as he starts a three-match ban following his straight red card against Manchester City last month, meaning Max Kilman will have a new partner at the heart of the defence for the first time this season.

Goals have been hard to come by for Wolves so far this season. However, Diego Costa could make his Wolves debut after training with the group for three weeks since joining on a free transfer. Lage said "let's see tomorrow' when asked if he'll start

Next fixture