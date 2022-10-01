Steve Bull: Wolves need to stick together

Chem Campbell, Nathan Collins, Joe Hodge and Maximilian Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers warm up during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on September 07, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

From the fans, to the team and the manager, we all have to stick together in these times to help this big club rise up the table.

Beating West Ham will be huge, but losing is not the end of the world if Wolves can put in a good performance with good fixtures coming up.

But the mentality must be focused on winning and climbing the table, with everyone pulling together as one.

I hope everyone has come back from the international break fully fit and ready to focus on Wolves.

It will be a tough game away at West Ham and we need to win that game. They’re down there and if we swap places with them, we’re looking down rather than up.

You approach this game from the first whistle by getting at them straight away.

If you pay them too much respect, like we did against Manchester City, they’ll walk all over us. We have got to start making it click up front and start putting points on the board, because I’m getting worried with nothing clicking. We have to get up that table.

The midfield battle will be key, with Rice and Soucek very good players, but for Wolves the main key area is scoring goals, which we are lacking. We have to put that right sooner rather than later and Bruno Lage has a massive headache on who to choose in that area.

I’m hoping Diego Costa gets some match time coming off the bench and shows us what he can do, but it’s an overall effort and everyone has to stick together. I’ll be in the stands with my daughter and want to see a big display.

The result is huge, but the performance is equally as important. We want to see a collective performance from everyone, which can snowball into the next game. That breeds confidence and a spirit for the upcoming fixtures.