Roger Johnson and fellow former Wolves duo take charge at Brackley Town

By Jonny Drury

Former Wolves defender Roger Johnson has been appointed as the new manager of National League North's Brackley Town - alongside fellow former Wolves team mates Stephen Ward and Kevin Foley.

SPORT Roger Johnson of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Johnson, who played 73 times for Wolves takes his first steps into management and replaces Kevin Wilkin after serving as an under 23s coach and a first team coach at National League side Bromley.

Now he has been handed his first job in the managerial hotseat alongside fellow former Wolves defender Stephen Ward who joins as assistant manager.

Ward was still playing up until last season before he retired in the summer following one campaign with Walsall.

And to make up the trio, Johnson has also brought in Kevin Foley as first team coach.

The former Republic of Ireland and Wolves man finished his career at Billericay Town in 2018 - before going into coaching.

In 2020, he joined another Wolves team mate, Neil Collins on the staff at USL Championship aide Tampa Bay Rowdies - before leaving the following season.

They come in to the club with Brackley sitting eighth in the National League North - and will take charge of their first game against AFC Fylde on October 8.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

