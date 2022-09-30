Any Thompson humbled to receive Wolves honour

Andy Thompson receives his portrait from friend and fellow Wolves great Steve Bull. Picture courtesy Jim Mayer/ Ginger Snaps Photography

Thompson, who made 451 appearances during 11 years with Wolves, scoring 45 goals, many from the penalty spot, was the fifth club legend honoured by They Wore The Shirt following in the footsteps of Derek Parkin, Kenny Hibbitt, Steve Bull and Phil Parkes.

They Wore The Shirt is the brainchild of lifelong Wolves fan and memorabilia expert Steve Plant, who first penned a book detailing Wolves kits through the ages in tribute to his late father before organising the fundraising dinners to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Under the guidance of host Steve Saul, Turner, former players Bull, Robbie Dennison, Andy Mutch, Ally Robertson and broadcasters Johnny Phillips and Mikey Burrows took a packed room through memories and anecdotes of Thompson’s career, which now includes working as a co-commentator with Wolves TV alongside the ‘day job’ as a PE teacher in Derby.

“As all Wolves fans know, the deal to sign Bully and Thommo must be one of the best bargains in the club’s history, but although they arrived as a pair both are legends in their own right,” said Plant.

“Thommo is very much one of those unsung heroes, someone who would play anywhere in the team and always give his best, and it was a privilege to organise this evening where so many former players and fans were able to come together to pay tributes which he so thoroughly deserves.” Mutch and Dennison stole the show on-stage with a unique adaptation of the ‘Si Senor’ song to include Thompson, and there was an emotional end-of-night presentation when Bull handed over a painting specially commissioned by artist Louise Cobbold.

Other guests included Thompson’s former manager Graham Turner and many of his friends and team-mates Shane Westley, Paul Butler, Mick Holmes, Kevin Ashley and Jon Purdie.

“It was such a great night and one I really appreciated,” said Thompson.

“I was really humbled and surprised when Steve first mentioned it to me, and it’s just great to be able to have my family here and catch up with so many friends and supporters because none of us are getting any younger!