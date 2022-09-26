Switch to back four 'going well' insists Wolves boss Bruno Lage

Nathan Collins and Max Kilman (Getty)

A huge turnover in players this summer coincided with a change in system as Lage made his long-awaited formation change.

After four seasons playing five-at-the-back with former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Lage believes his side have adjusted well to the transition.

“Everyone is doing a good job in the defensive line,” Lage said.

“Since the first day of pre-season we have trained the line of four and how they coordinate. It’s different to a line of five with the space and gaps between defenders being bigger.

“They need to run more distance and with a different tempo and I think they have adapted.

“I remember one game (in pre-season) and at half-time Max (Kilman) and done more runs at a higher intensity than he would normally do in 90 minutes, because it’s different. To press you need to be higher up the pitch, which offers more space in behind. But, with time they have adapted very well.

“With time we can see that they are doing a good job.”

Nathan Collins’ suspension for the next three games leaves Lage with a decision to make on his replacement.

Although it means moving Kilman to the right side, Toti Gomes is more likely to come in for Collins after playing some top flight football last season, as Yerson Mosquera is yet to feature in the Premier League.

Nelson Semedo was surprisingly benched against Manchester City having now made his recovery from a torn hamstring.

Lage has been managing the right-back's minutes in order to keep him fit and he will be in contention to play against West Ham.

And the player himself is pleased with how Wolves have made the switch to their new system.

“We’re playing with four in the back this season and we are doing very well," Semedo said.

"We’ve only won once in the league but we are confident and we know we are doing the things well, we know that the victories will come because we are doing the things that the coach is asking us to do. We are working hard every week so for sure the wins will keep coming.

“Everyone has an important role. Everyone needs to feel important because everybody here is important, so we try to help each other the way we can.