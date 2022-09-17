Wolves 0 Manchester City 3: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

They made the worst possible start when Jack Grealish handed City the lead in less than a minute before Erling Haaland netted within 15 minutes to double their advantage.

Wolves’ afternoon became much harder when Nathan Collins was handed a straight red card for a terrible high boot on Grealish, but the hosts saw the game through until half-time.

After the break they actually got into the better attacking positions but once again could not find the final pass or finish.

Inevitably, City got out of first gear and found a third goal when Phil Foden’s neat flick found the bottom corner.