Wolves 0 Manchester City 3 - Report

Wolves v Manchester City (Getty)

They made the worst possible start when Jack Grealish handed City the lead in less than a minute before Erling Haaland netted within 15 minutes to double their advantage.

Wolves’ afternoon became much harder when Nathan Collins was handed a straight red card for a terrible high boot on Grealish, but the hosts saw the game through until half-time.

After the break they actually got into the better attacking positions but once again could not find the final pass or finish.

Inevitably, City got out of first gear and found a third goal when Phil Foden’s neat flick found the bottom corner.

In the story of the season so far, Wolves flattered to deceive and never really came close to making a dent on City’s defence, as they limped to a convincing defeat.

Wolves v Manchester City (Getty)

Bruno Lage made one change from the side that beat Southampton and stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

Goncalo Guedes came in to replace the injured Sasa Kalajdzic. On the bench, Boubacar Traore came in after signing for Wolves on transfer deadline day.

Raul Jimenez was absent with a groin injury, while Diego Costa was also not ready to be involved after signing as a free agent. There was also no Adama Traore who has suffered from an adductor injury, as a handful of youngsters made the bench.

Pep Guardiola made three changes to his side after their Champions League win in mid-week, as they also started in a 4-3-3 formation.

Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Foden all came in as Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez dropped to the bench.

Before the game, tributes were held following the death of the Queen. A minutes silence was followed by a performance of God Save The King.

Once the game began, it took just 55 seconds for City to take the lead. Foden found Kevin De Bruyne on the right and his cross found Grealish, who converted from close range after getting in front of Jonny Castro Otto.

Wolves attempted to bite back quickly and did create a good chance, when Guedes forced Ederson into a strong save at his near post.

The hosts recovered well after their early setback and were looking after the ball well after 15 minutes – often finding space out wide and causing City’s defenders problems.

Despite that short recovery, more poor defending from Wolves handed City a 2-0 lead. Haaland picked the ball up deep and strode towards goal, with no Wolves players closing him down. He took aim on the edge of the box and found the bottom corner.

Wolves v Manchester City (Getty)

Guedes looked the most threatening for Wolves and on another break away he released Pedro Neto, but his touch made the angle too tight and his effort was wide of the far post.

But City were still on top and came close again when Grealish curled a shot wide from 20 yards.

The game went from bad to worse when Collins received a straight red card for a terrible high tackle on Grealish. The player looked devastated when he left the field, to applause from the Molineux crowd, but he can have no complaints over the decision.

Despite the numerical advantage, Wolves broke forward and almost scored when Daniel Podence flashed an effort inches wide of the post.

Wolves entered the break deservedly behind after a disastrous 45 minutes. Lage did not make a substitute after Collins was sent off and Ruben Neves filled in at centre-back until half-time.

Surprisingly, Wolves did not make any changes as the second half got underway with Neves still playing in defence.

With 10 men Wolves made a decent start to the half and found some openings out wide. Many of them landed at Neto’s feet but his poor decision making let him down, as the hosts squandered opportunities.

Jose Sa almost handed City the ball with a very poor pass, but he was fortunate that Silva’s first touch was off. At the other end, Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross found Guedes with a free shot from 12 yards but he mis-hit the ball at the crucial moment.

The game was becoming scrappy as City did not get out of first gear and Wolves tried, but failed, to press the action. A poor attempt at playing out from the back saw Haaland charge forward and force Sa into a save.

Wolves v Manchester City (Getty)

After 70 minutes, City extended their lead. A De Bruyne cross saw Foden get in front of Neves and flick the ball into the far corner.

After the goal, Traore came on for his Wolves debut and replaced Podence, while Hwang Hee-chan was introduced for Guedes.

Young winger Chem Campbell was also introduced late on and had a few bright moments, as one of few positives Wolves can take.

The fixture petered out in the final minutes with City cruising and Wolves apathetic, as the visitors left the Black Country with a 3-0 win and all three points.

Wolves v Manchester City (Getty)

Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Semedo, 81), Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Neto (Campbell, 86), Podence (Traore, 70), Guedes (Hwang, 70).

Subs not used: Sarkic, Bueno, Gomes, Mosquera, Ronan.

Manchester City: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodri (Gomez, 81), De Bruyne (Gundogan, 71), Silva (Alvarez, 71), Foden (Mahrez, 71), Haaland, Grealish (Palmer, 77).