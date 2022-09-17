Notification Settings

What channel is Wolves vs Man City? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

By David Stubbings

Wolves secured their first win of the season last time out against Southampton. Now, they face one of the hardest challenges in world football; stopping Erling Haaland.

Could Diego Costa make his Wolves debut this weekend? Photo: Getty Images

The Norwegian striker arrives at Molineux today having scored 13 goals for Manchester City already this season in all competitions.

City come to the Black Country second in the table, one point behind leaders Arsenal, with four wins and two draws from their opening six games.

Wolves return to action today for the first time in two weeks, buoyed by their first league victory of the season in their last fixture at home to Southampton.

Daniel Podence's strike was enough to separate the teams, on a day when £15.4 million signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on his debut for the club.

Since then Wolves have signed former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, who was available on a free transfer.

What time is Wolves vs Man City?

Molineux plays host to the first of three Premier League games on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

The match is followed by Newcastle vs Bournemouth at 3pm and Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City at 5.30pm.

Wolves vs Man City TV channel

Saturday's lunchtime kick-off is being shown by BT Sport.

Coverage will be on BT Sport 1 from 11.30am.

Fans can also follow live updates from the game on the Express & Star website.

Team news

New signing Kaldjdzic is already facing "at least six months" on the sidelines early on in his Wolves career thanks to his ACL injury on his debut, Bruno Lage said in his press conference on Friday.

Raul Jimenez pulled out of the squad to face Southampton two weeks ago with a groin injury and Lage has confirmed the striker is still unavailable and has not been training.

Meanwhile, the club also said they hope to have Chiquinho back for next pre-season after his ACL injury which 'also involved other knee ligaments'.

Next fixture

Wolves fans have to wait another two weeks before they see their side in action again, thanks to the international break. Bruno Lage will then take his team to West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, October 1, for a 5.30pm kick-off.

