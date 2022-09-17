Steve Bull: I hope that everyone takes part in the tributes

Tributes have been paid at all games

I definitely agreed with the decision to postpone the fixtures last week, the Queen was a wonderful lady. We could have easily had two, three or four weeks off because what she did for this country was absolutely unbelievable.

I know some supporters would have been disappointed to see no games on last weekend but she was a lovely lady who served our country well and deserves our respect, especially with those games coming so soon after her sad death.

Not having a game might have also done Wolves a favour with the issues up front. It’s given Raul Jimenez more time to get fit and also allowed the club to bring Diego Costa in, who will hopefully be ready sooner rather than later.

Bruno Lage has been talking about needing time on the training field with his new signings and this break has given them that.

They’ve had a couple more weeks to gel, get a bit fitter as well, and hopefully that will put them in good stead for the upcoming games.

It’s good to see tributes to the Queen being planned for all the fixtures as football gets a chance to pay its respects.

All sports should follow that with tributes in the proper way. I hope that everyone takes part in the tributes properly and respectfully.