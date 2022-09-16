Edwards, Cameron, Akinbiyi: When Wolves have mauled City at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Colin Cameron celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their FA Barclaycard Premiership match at Wolves' Molineaux ground. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UNLESS SITE IS REGISTERED WITH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE..

They've all scored goals in wins for Wolves over Manchester City in the last 30 years.

A win over City is memorable these days - but on paper Wolves' record against the current champions isn't half bad.

In the last 12 meetings, Wolves have won five. However, you have to take into account some of those early wins were against City pre big money.

Here's a glance back at some of the highlights:

2019

Wolves 3-2 City

A memorable day never to be forgotten at Molineux.

City went down to ten men early on as Ederson was sent off - but that didn't matter.

Raheem Sterling had the champions in cruise control on 50 minutes - but five minutes later the comeback began.

Traore first, then eight minutes from time Jimenez made it all square before Matt Doherty popped up a minute from time to cap off an historic win.

2010

Wolves 2-1 Man City

Wolves celebrate

You have to go back another nine years for when Wolves beat City - with the sides mainly playing in different divisions during that time.

Emmanual Adebayor put City ahead in 23 minutes - but Nenad Milijaš levelled for Wolves - but Dave Edwards netted the winner 12 minutes into the second half.

2003

Wolves 1-0 Man City

Another blast back to the past - and a Premier League fixture between a promoted Wolves and a struggling City.

It was tight and the difference came 15 minutes from time as Colin Cameron struck to give Wolves the win.

1999

Pre 2000 and way before the money arrived in Manchester - Wolves were one of the more dominant forces in the first division.

And in this December Wolves mauled City.

Ade Akinbiyi struck five minutes in and by half time it was three as Michael Branch hit a double.

Kevin Muscat then made it four in the second to five Wolves a thumping win.

1996

Wolves 3-0 Man City

Three years earlier and another big win.

Iwan Roberts bagged a brace in the first ten minutes of the second half to put Wolves well on the way.