Bruno Lage: Wolves fringe players welcome to U21 minutes

Yerson Mosquera (Getty)

After a hectic transfer window Wolves have now registered their squad with the Premier League.

Among them is a number of fringe players who are yet to get minutes this season.

Yerson Mosquera was due to go out on-loan before moves for another centre-back fell through, and Lage is urging the Colombian – and other young players – to keep fit with minutes in the academy.

“For him and Toti (Gomes), and (Hugo) Bueno, Chem (Campbell) and Connor (Ronan), if they have a chance they should play there to have minutes.

“We can see that they have great potential. Toti helped us in a good period in January and he deserved to start the season with us.

“With Yerson, I was so sorry. We bought him for the big potential he has and these players need time to adapt.

“We were so excited that he came and in the first 45 minutes he played (he got injured). We still believe a lot in him and he will work with us.

“If he has a chance to move (on-loan, he can), but for now he stays with us and we are very happy with him.”