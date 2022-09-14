Bruno Lage: Wolves' squad not lacking in big characters

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage before the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Accomplished trio John Ruddy, Fernando Marcal and Romain Saiss all left on free transfers, before Wolves allowed club captain Conor Coady and fellow defender Willy Boly to leave later in the window.

The club have since brought in experienced striker Diego Costa, but the average age of the squad has been brought down, while 25-year-old Ruben Neves is now captain.

But Lage believes the squad does not lack in loud leaders or experienced heads.

"I think we have it – we have experienced players," Lage said.

"When these guys left the building, we still have Ruben, Joao, Raul, Jonny and the two younger guys who I think have good potential to be good voices.

"That's why we bought Collins and are helping Max be a good voice in the dressing room.

"We are talking about six experienced players who know the club and have good personalities and good leadership."

Meanwhile, Lage has called on Wolves fans to judge his side in two months' time when the squad has had time to gel and get up to speed.

The big overhaul in players has coincided with Lage making a big tactical switch to a back four.

Wolves have had an average start to the season, despite making a number of impressive signings in the transfer window, and Lage insists in time it will all come together.

“That’s why we needed everybody ready to do a full pre-season because we had four or five weeks of a good pre-season," Lage added.

“Jose (Sa) came from a long injury, Semedo, Joao, Guedes, Matheus (Nunes) and Raul (didn’t start pre-season).

“So it takes time to be fit, to be better, to be more consistent in the play and have the top quality during 90 minutes.

“It’s hard but at the same time it’s a big challenge but because of the big signs the team are giving to me, I think it’s near.