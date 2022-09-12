Wolves boss Bruno Lage: Time for talking is over

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan (centre) battles for the ball with Preston North End's Ali McCann (left) and Jordan Storey during the Carabao Cup second round match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The South Korean was drawing interest from a number of clubs towards the end of the window, as Leeds had an offer rebuffed by Wolves.

Hwang had a nightmare week when he missed a penalty against Preston in the Carabao Cup before his mistake handed Newcastle a late equaliser in their Premier League clash, and Lage believes that the speculation affected the 26-year-old.

"I am still happy with him and I don't change a word about the player and professional he is," Lage said.

"Those things (mistakes) sometimes happen because there's too much talk around the player.

"This is not good for the player, when there is a lot of talk about him. Now I know that some people made a lot of pressure for him to go.

"I don't know if any proposal came, what I know is that he was here and I don't change a word of what I say about him. I like him and know what he can do when he's in a good moment. I don't have any doubts.

"He didn't start pre-season with the team because of his military service. He wanted to be ready but after one week got injured.

"He had two or three weeks to recover and started against Leeds, and did well.

"In the last two months there's been too much talk around the player and now I understand why the player was in that circumstance. Why he wanted to score a goal, just to score a goal.

"That's why I'm so happy the transfer window is finished. I've already spoken to the players and now I want them focused on what they have to do. There's no more talk.

"Every chance he gets is the time to prove the top player he is.

"Football is about making mistakes and it's important how we come from one mistake and come again

"That's what I want from my team. Understand what we need to improve and in two or three days we need to go again.