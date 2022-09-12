Karl Henry links up with Wolves to find stars of the future

Pictured as the partnership was officially confirmed are, from left, Boldmere’s vice-chairman of the junior section Ray Gardner, Jack Maydew and Karl Henry.

A new partnership will forge close links between the Academy and Boldmere to the benefit of both, with the Wolves staff providing regular CPD opportunities and coaching sessions for the young Boldmere players, as well as regular friendlies and use of the Academy facilities.

In helping develop both male and female players across Boldmere’s 50 teams, the link-up also provides the Academy with opportunities to potentially recruit some of the best young players in a highly-contested area of Birmingham.

As revealed in the Express & Star in June, Henry, who has long-term aspirations to coach and manage at senior level, is now the juniors Head Coach within the Boldmere set-up as part of an overall strategy to implement a ‘modern possession-based style of football’ across the club.

“This is a really exciting partnership between Boldmere St Michael’s and Wolves Academy which will bring substantial reciprocal benefits to both parties,” says Henry.

“We have a strong commitment at Boldmere to playing a modern possession-based style of football, with a view to producing top young talent, and so being able to tap into the expertise of the coaches at Wolves Academy is of major importance.

“In return, Wolves will have the chance to run the rule over players throughout our age groups, helping their recruitment team build up a picture of the potential available in a very competitive region of the Midlands.

“One of the players I worked with last season went on to enjoy a successful trial and is now part of Wolves Academy, and we are confident there will be more young players who will be able to follow in his footsteps.

“On a personal note, with Wolverhampton being my home city and having represented the club for so many years, it is a very proud moment for me to be part of this link-up as I embark on what I hope will be a long and successful career as a coach.”

Henry, who made 272 appearances for Wolves and led the team into the Premier League, also runs his own Karl Henry Academy, supported by Boldmere, offering technical, possession-based training sessions every Friday evening for high-level seven to 10-year-olds.