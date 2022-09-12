Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gallery: Check out Diego Costa being unveiled as a Wolves player

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

After days of speculation Diego Costa has finally been unveiled as a Wolves signing.

Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)

The former Chelsea forward penned a one year deal at the club - after the club suffered another injury in the striker department.

Here is a look at some of the shots of Costa being revealed as a Wolves player:

1423036249
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Diego Costa is unveiled as a Wolves player on a one year deal (Getty Images)
Wolves
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News