Diego Costa takes a stroll round Wolverhampton as he prepares to sign at Molineux

Diego Costa took a trip to Tettenhall Food and Drink Festival over the weekend

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker, who is closing in on signing for Wolves on a free transfer - shared a short video with his 5.8 million Instagram followers.

Tagged 'Wolverhampton', the video showed the 33-year-old's view as he walked between the stalls at Tettenhall Food and Drink Festival.

Diego Costa filmed a video looking round the Tettenhall Food and Drink Festival. Image: Instagram/diego.costa

The former Spanish international was recognised by some as he meandered in-between the stalls at the food and drink festival.

Bottled a photo, but Diego Costa walking around Tettenhall Food Festival on his own was not what I was expecting to see today — Joe (@joee290896) September 11, 2022

Costa - who has won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and claimed two La Liga titles with Atletico - completed his Wolves medical last Thursday.

His move to Molineux was under threat after he failed to automatically qualify for a work permit. The club appealed and three-person panel had to decide whether to grant the Brazilian-born forward his permit.

Wolves had to prove that ‘exceptional circumstances’ prevented Costa from picking up the 15 points needed to automatically grant him a permit.

To earn a permit, the quality of the league of the players’ last club, their minutes played and their international appearances are all taken into account. The veteran forward did not achieve 15 points because he has not played for the Spanish national team since 2018 and left his last club, Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro, in January.

However his permit was approved on Wednesday, and the striker flew to England that evening.