Steve Bull: Diego Costa will bring some entertainment to Molineux

Diego Costa

When I saw Sasa Kalajdzic go down injured my first thought was ‘here we go again’. It’s the story that keeps repeating itself with Wolves at the moment.

Injuries are a real pain and something this serious is so unfortunate. Wolves and Kalajdzic have dealt with it in the past and he’ll come back stronger.

He’s had his first taste of Premier League football and was shown how tough it is.

He’s now got a few months to get himself fit and we’re probably likely to see him at the start of next season now.

They’ve gone and got Diego Costa now, who will hopefully be ready soon, and his signing is sure to bring entertainment.

He’s one of those players that you want on your side because he’s a horrible player – but he’s a good player!

He reminds me a bit of how I played, rough around the edges but he gets on with job and scores goals.

I think he could be an ideal signing, if he’s fit. It will take time for him to get ready for Premier League football because he hasn’t played for a little while.

He can’t be chucked in at the deep end but when he’s sharp he can make an impact.

He’s signed a one year deal and will want to score goals, and what better place to do it than at Wolves with the service we have down the wings – he could thrive!

Wolves should use Costa when and whenever they have to and in the long-term they’ll need to keep an eye out for another striker, in case Kalajdzic doesn’t come back as fit and strong as before.

Wolves are also quite a nice team and Costa will give them an edge.

Since Conor Coady left Wolves have needed leaders and Costa can lead from the front, adding to what Ruben Neves and other players bring in the leadership department.