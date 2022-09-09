Liverpool v Wolves preview: Max Kilman backing Wolves’ forwards to hit goal trail

Daniel Podence. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Wolves approach tomorrow’s clash at Anfield with the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just four goals in the opening six games.

However, they also have the joint worst attack with just three goals scored, as the club’s forwards have struggled to convert their chances.

Facing a stumbling Liverpool team, as Wolves come off their first league win of the season, Kilman hopes the confidence that will breed can help the club’s forwards find a purple patch.

“We have a really strong squad of players, especially on the attacking side,” Kilman told the Express & Star. “Whoever plays in front we know there will be a lot of quality and it’s about getting their confidence with their goals and assists.

“When that comes we’ll be flying and moving forward.” When asked how the new signings have settled in, Kilman added: “They’ve done really well. They’ve come into the Premier League and the intensity is very different to any other league.

“They’ve coped really well and will only get better when they get used to it. They’re in a great position.”

Kilman has enjoyed a successful start to the season in a new-look back-four alongside summer signing Nathan Collins.

The pair have formed a formidable centre-back partnership and Kilman is savouring every moment of establishing himself as an impressive Premier League defender.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed it. I accept every challenge in a five or a four, and I said that in pre-season.

“I want to keep going and progressing. I’m really enjoying playing with Nathan and Sa in the back four.

“We’ve done well and we need to keep going. Lets not stop now.”

Kilman has also been given added responsibilities this season as the vice captain to new skipper Ruben Neves, who took over when Conor Coady left the club.

A softly-spoken character, Wolves and Bruno Lage are pushing Kilman to have a more vocal role in the dressing room – as well as encouraging him to take more responsibility with post-match interviews.

The 25-year-old also captained the club for the Carabao Cup win over Preston – a proud moment in his career.

“I know there’s a bit more weight on my shoulders and I need to step up a bit, be a bit more vocal and put my presence out there,” Kilman said. “I’ve tried to do that but not made it into anything unrealistic. I’ve just been myself and taken it in my stride.

“It was an unbelievable feeling (to captain Wolves) and one of the best feelings to date for me.

“I really enjoyed it, but the captain is Ruben and we’re there to support him. As a team we’re behind him.

“He’s (Neves) unbelievable. He keeps progressing and keeps getting better.

“He’s unbelievable to watch and it’s great that he’s here. Hopefully he can kick on and keep going.”

Opposition view

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have to ‘reinvent’ themselves after Napoli punished an error-strewn display and inflicted a 4-1 loss that compounded their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Having have won just two of their opening six Premier League matches, the Reds kicked off their Champions League quest in southern Italy just 102 days from losing last season’s final to Real Madrid.

The trip to Napoli always looked like the toughest test of a group that also includes Ajax and Rangers, but few could have foreseen the error-strewn display that would unfold at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Piotr Zielinski, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and substitute Giovanni Simeone scored in a first half that Liverpool were fortunate to end only three goals behind.

Victor Osimhen had seen a first-half penalty saved shortly before Virgil van Dijk denied Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the line, with Zielinski scoring again at the start of a second half. Luis Diaz responded soon after but it was little consolation for the visitors.

“You don’t think a lot after the game, you react more,” Liverpool boss Klopp said. “We have to kind of reinvent ourselves because basic things were not there. It’s a difficult period, no doubt about that.

“If you’re not playing exceptionally well, you still can defend on a really high level. We should be able to do that.

“The start of the game doesn’t help. If we want to defend better and concede a penalty after three minutes and the next one, obviously you cannot exactly do that.

“Tonight we were caught in-between. But, still, it’s the job to do. That’s what I mean. It’s not that we have to reinvent a new kind of football.

“You always try to improve but in this moment obviously everybody would be happy if we could just play similar stuff to what we used to play.

“Tonight was the least compact performance I saw for a long, long time from us... and other teams as well.

“Napoli was really good but we made it easy for them because we lost the ball in areas and then the next situation was a counter-attack. No, that’s not how it should be.

“A few things are really clear, we have to change that, and the reason why it’s now like this is getting a bit more clearer as well.