Wolves old boys tee up another £9k for charity

Wolves Former Players Association golf day at Oxley Park Golf Club. Pictures by Dave Bagnall.

Organised by FPA vice-chairman Steve Daley, with the help of the rest of the committee including FPA chairman John Richards and Oxley Park president Geoff Palmer, over 20 teams took to the course followed by an evening meal and auction.

Many former players spanning the generations were in attendance, including Steve Kindon who helped host the evening’s activities and led a Q&A session where guests were given the opportunity to pose questions to their heroes.

“Our annual golf day continues to go from strength to strength – we are already at capacity and the same people come back year after year because it is such an enjoyable event,” says Daley.

“This year was no exception, and it’s such a great combination in that everyone gets to enjoy a really good time whilst also raising such a fantastic amount which will benefit local charities.”

Items in the auction included a Wolves shirt signed by the first team squad, Manchester City shirt signed by the squad and another which will be signed by striker Erling Haaland, and several golf fourballs at top courses across the country. The FPA thanked all those who took part and all those who supported, including Wolves and the club’s general manager Russell Jones, local businesses including the Co-op at Codsall and Allan Bennett Butchers and Nice & Fresh Ltd in Tettenhall, and all who donated golf fourballs and other prizes.

