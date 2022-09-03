Wolves 1 Southampton 0 - Report

Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto (Getty)

A very even game saw both sides create chances at Molineux in an end-to-end contest.

But Podence struck just before half-time to give Wolves a much-needed lead.

The second half was similar to the first, as Wolves found openings but were unable to make them count, while Southampton had a goal chalked off for handball and hit the crossbar.

But Wolves hung on for the result to record their first victory of the league season, at the sixth attempt.

Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)

Bruno Lage made three changes from the midweek draw with Bournemouth and stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

Sasa Kalajdzic came straight into the starting XI for his Wolves debut, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Podence also made the team, as Nelson Semedo, Goncalo Guedes dropped to the bench.

Raul Jimenez was named among the substitutes but came off in the warm-up and was replaced by Chem Campbell before kick-off.

Young full-back Hugo Bueno was named among the substitutes to give Wolves more defensive options. Centre-back Yerson Mosquera was not included.

Deadline day signing Boubacar Traore was not involved as he is due to fly to England and join up with the team in the coming days.

Ralph Hasenhuttl made one change to his Southampton side that beat Chelsea 2-1 in midweek.

Romeo Lavia, who scored in that game, was not involved in the squad whatsoever and was replaced in the starting XI by Joe Aribo.

Southampton also named three deadline day signings on the bench in former West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie.

Before kick-off, Molineux paid tribute to former manager Sammy Chung who passed away aged 90 earlier in the week.

A nice early move saw Podence do well to keep the ball in play before whipping in a cross for 6ft 7ins striker Kalajdzic. However, Southampton dealt with the danger with the new forward lurking.

Wolves had more joy in the left side once they quickly switched play, and a one-two between Ait-Nouri and Podence saw the former race into the box. He then forced Gavin Bazunu into a save at his near post.

The best chance of the game came after 14 minutes when Wolves broke forward in numbers. Matheus Nunes got the ball caught under his feet but eventually released Pedro Neto to his right, despite Ait-Nouri being free on the left. Neto cut inside but fired wide with his left boot.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Getty)

The visitors still carried a threat, however, and should have scored through Aribo. Striker Che Adams did well down the right and his low cross was set for Aribo to finish from two yards, but Ruben Neves made a superb recovery tackle to deny him.

Armel Bella-Kotchap then had a free header from a corner but diverted it wide, in a huge let off for Wolves.

At the other end, Kalajdzic was making himself a nuisance. A corner came in and the towering striker stretched for it and headed just wide.

Sloppy passes were creeping into Wolves’ game as Southampton threatened to take control. The home fans continued to support the side, but frustration at the officials and individual mistakes was clear.

Ait-Nouri did well, however, when he drove forward and aimed a low cross towards Kalajdzic. The striker was in acres of space but Southampton did well to clear it just ahead of him.

A half chance then fell to Adam Armstrong when the ball was nodded down to him in the box, but he blazed over.

On the stroke of half-time, Wolves then took the lead. A quick break saw Nunes pop up with the ball on the right and his low cross left Podence with just the goalkeeper to beat, and he dinked it over Bazunu to give Wolves a much-needed advantage.

That goal was the last major action of the half as Wolves took a 1-0 lead into the break.

As the teams emerged for the second half, Wolves were handed a blow as Kalajdzic was replaced by Guedes. The striker went down with a knee injury before the break and looked in some discomfort, but he played on. However, he was then forced off at half-time.

Guedes was almost instantly on the scoresheet when Wolves broke forward and Neto popped up with the ball on the right. He found Guedes inside the box in space, but his first touch saw the ball fly under his boot and away from danger.

Moments later, Guedes raced through on goal but did not get the ball out of his feet, with a shooting opportunity and a pass to Podence both available.

Wolves were finding space and some good play from Nunes saw him release Neto down the right. He reached the byline and had an easy cross for Podence to have a tap in at the back post, but instead ballooned the ball behind for a goal kick. He was visibly furious with himself.

Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves (Getty)

At the next attempt, once Neto was released once more, he did get his cross right and Guedes was inches away from meeting it.

There were hearts in mouths when Neves gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box and dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse stood over it – however his effort was straight at Jose Sa.

Just after the hour mark Southampton had the ball in the net when Aribo crossed from inside the box and Adams turned it home from close range. However, referee John Brooks rightly gave a free-kick as Adams used his arm as he headed the ball into the net.

Moments later, however, Adams rose highest in the box to head towards goal and his effort hit the crossbar as the Saints pushed for an equaliser.

Having survived some Southampton pressure Wolves created some openings themselves. Neto was sent running down the right several times as the hosts worked the ball into the box, but they were missing the final ball.

Wolves fans showed their frustration when Nunes raced forwards and played Neto in down the right, but the winger once again cut inside and lost the ball with a good chance at his mercy.

A free-kick almost resulted in a second goal when Max Kilman headed back across goal, but it was cleared just ahead of Nunes who was flying in at the back post.

The Saints kept pushing and forced Wolves into last ditch tackles and blocks, with Kilman standing out for his bravery and commitment.

It was a nervy final four minutes of injury time but Wolves clung on to their slight advantage to take all three points.

Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Podence (Traore, 82), Kalajdzic (Guedes, 45), Neto (Hwang, 82)

Subs not used: Sarkic, Semedo, Bueno, Gomes, Ronan, Campbell.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud (Edozie, 73), Diallo (Djenepo, 56), Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi (S.Armstrong, 56), Aribo (Maitland-Niles, 73), Armstrong (Mara, 83)., Adams.