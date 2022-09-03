Bruno Lage hopes three points will give his Wolves side added confidence

Bruno Lage. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

It took them six games but Wolves finally picked up three points with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Southampton.

The performance was less than convincing against an intense Saints side, but Wolves held their own and created good chances – leaving Lage pleased and relieved at the first win of the campaign.

“I am happy for the performance and the result,” Lage said.

“Every victory is important, but more important is the good signs the team gave us.

“The first half was very good from our side, especially when you play against a strong team.

“We had a perfect first half and controlled everything – how to press high but in the same way control the aerial duels and second balls.

“Our goal came from a good situation where we understood that. We prepared a little bit for when we have the ball we can find those kind of spaces and those kind of crosses in front of the defenders. I am very happy with that.

“The second half was more balanced. They are a strong team and very good in the duels. They put a lot of pressure but I think we controlled everything.

“They also had good chances to score but when I look at the full game we deserved this victory with the performance.”

Having drawn three and lost two of the opening five games leading up to this Southampton clash – alongside a Carabao Cup win over Preston – the league victory has given Wolves and Lage some breathing space.

They have moved away from the bottom of the league and up to 14th in the division.

“The three points gives the players the tranquillity to play at our level,” Lage added.

“Me and my staff are so proud of the work we are doing because we’ve changed our squad completely and we’ve had no time to practice.

“There’s been no time to work with the team and for the new players to know the team.

“We need time. Not just me, but especially the players, to play their game. The three points can give us that confidence.

“Since the first minute the fans were there and singing. They are happy with the good performance.

“We didn’t start well but we have a team and time to have a good competition.”

Having started the day with two strikers Wolves ended it with zero after Raul Jimenez withdrew from the squad in the warm-up due to injury, before new signing Sasa Kalajdzic came off at half-time with a knock to his knee.

The Austrian went down in the first half and looked in some pain before finishing the half.

When asked about the injury, Lage said: “It’s nothing special. What is important is that he played 45 minutes at a good level.”

Explaining his decision to start Kalajdzic, Lage added: “I was about the need. We played Raul three games in a row without him doing a pre-season. It was so hard for him to go to the bench. When he tried to run, it was with little pains, chronic fatigue, as we are in this situation.”