Former Wolves player Geoff Thomas to open up on life and career at event

Geoff Thomas

The 58-year-old, who spent four years at Molineux in the mid-1990's, had an impressive career that saw him make more than 550 career first team appearances, captain Crystal Palace to the 1990 FA Cup final and pick up nine caps for England.

In 2003, a year after his career came to an end, Thomas was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia and at one point was given three months to live.

A bone marrow transplant from sister Kay helped Thomas recover and he has since turned his attention to charity work with incredible cycling challenges, that have raised millions of pounds for Cure Leukaemia.

Now, the former Wolves player will be quizzed by former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray in a night that will raise funds for the Wolves Former Player Association’s work in the local community.

The event takes place at the Cleveland Arms pub on Stowheath Lane in Wolverhampton on October 6.

Thomas said: “I always talk about Wolves being one of the most frustrating times of my career because I was so excited by the move and potential of the club but, due to no fault of my own when picking up a serious knee injury, it just never panned out that way.

“I have met many Wolves fans down the years since and we have shared those frustrations in thinking back to that period, and it will be great to chat to Matt and the supporters at the Cleveland to think of what might have been!

“Since finishing my career everything moved in a very different direction with my leukaemia diagnosis and, having come through that, I have made it my passion to try and help other people who receive the same devastating news as I did.

“With the help of so many other people, and now channelled through the fantastic Cure Leukaemia charity of which I am a patron, we have managed to save so many lives and it will also be great to chat about that part of my life and explain just how much of a difference is made by the donations we receive.”

Thomas' charity efforts were recognised when he received an MBE last year, as well as winning the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in 2005.

VIP tickets for the event at the Cleveland Arms cost £40 and include early entry, priority seating, a meet and greet with a signed picture and a buffet, while standard tickets cost £15.

Doors open at 6pm for VIPs and 7.30pm for standard tickets. The event starts at 8pm.