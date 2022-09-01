Wolves working on deadline day defensive move after Willy Boly exit

Belgium's Jason Denayer has been lined with a move to Molineux

A deal has been agreed for the Ivory Coast international to join newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, who have paid £2.25million up front, with the fee rising to £4.65million with add-ons including appearances and Premier League survival.

Boly had his Forest medical yesterday and is expected to be unveiled as their 19th summer signing today, as Wolves now work on his replacement.

The club have offered a three-year deal to Belgian international Jason Denayer, who is a free agent after leaving Lyon.

Meanwhile, Wolves hold a firm interest in West Ham defender Craig Dawson, but are battling Villa for his signature.

It is expected that Wolves will only bring in one centre-back to replace Boly, as they work on a late deadline day deal.

Once that is completed, it is understood that Yerson Mosquera will be allowed to depart on loan to earn experience and important game minutes.

Meanwhile, Wolves have been working on a deal to bring in Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore, but are yet to agree a fee.

The club have been long-term admirers of the 21-year-old Malian and have been keen to bring him in this summer, but they are running out of time to secure his signature.

It is understood that personal terms with the player will not be an issue, but that the two clubs are still working on a price.

It could also be a busy final day of the transfer window for outgoings, as Premier League rivals Leeds chase a deal for forward Hwang Hee-chan. The South Korean only became a permanent Wolves player this summer for £12million, following his season-long loan last year.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is eager to be reunited with Hwang, after the pair worked together at RB Leipzig, and the Yorkshire club made an offer to sign him which was swiftly rejected.

It is understood that offer was around £17million, but that Wolves were unhappy with the payment structure of the proposed transfer.