Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves agree Boubacar Traore season-long loan with Metz

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves have agreed a season-long loan for Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore.

Boubacar Traore
Boubacar Traore

Traore will undergo a medical shortly with Wolves having an €11option to make the deal permanent.

The 21-year-old will give Bruno Lage's team added strength and depth to a midfield that already consists of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes.

With Leander Dendoncker completing a £13m move to Aston Villa, Traore's capture will be welcomed at Molineux.

Last season saw Traore make 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Metz in what was a breakthrough campaign for the youngster.

He is seen as one of the most exciting youngsters in European football.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news