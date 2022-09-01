Wolves agree Boubacar Traore season-long loan with Metz

Boubacar Traore

Traore will undergo a medical shortly with Wolves having an €11option to make the deal permanent.

The 21-year-old will give Bruno Lage's team added strength and depth to a midfield that already consists of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes.

With Leander Dendoncker completing a £13m move to Aston Villa, Traore's capture will be welcomed at Molineux.

Last season saw Traore make 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Metz in what was a breakthrough campaign for the youngster.